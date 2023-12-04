Monday Night Football: How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game tonight

player here Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) lines up against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 13 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals (5-6) will be looking to prove themselves without Joe Burrow after losing to the Steelers last week in their first game since the quarterback was sidelined due to injury. The Jaguars (8-3) are looking to hold onto their AFC South division lead. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Bengals vs. Jaguars, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bengals vs. Jaguars game:

Date: Monday, Dec. 4

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: