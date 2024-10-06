NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins at Talladega after a record-setting crash

A non-playoff driver has won a NASCAR Cup Series race for the second week in a row.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. beat Brad Keselowski in an overtime photo finish after the biggest crash in NASCAR history.

Stenhouse got a push from William Byron to get past Keselowski in the trioval. Keselowski, a six-time winner at Talladega, didn't get enough momentum from Kyle Larson behind him to get past Stenhouse before the finish line.

The massive crash took out nearly everyone at the front of the field with less than five scheduled laps to go. Austin Cindric was leading the bottom line race when he got turned ahead of everyone else ahead of Turn 3 when Joey Logano gave Brad Keselowski a shove into Cindric.

Keselowski and Stenhouse escaped unscathed as they were able to avoid the wreck.

The wreck was simply the byproduct of what happens at the end of superspeedway races in the Cup Series these days. Drivers know they have to push each other to make passes. And when a push isn't square on a driver's bumper, chaos can ensue.

"I don't think we could have done anything much different," Logano said about the pushing among the drivers in the low line.

Officially, 28 drivers were involved in the crash.