NASCAR: Tyler Reddick wins after late restart at Kansas

Tyler Reddick stole a win at Kansas on Sunday with a three-wide move heading to the white flag.

Reddick restarted fifth on the green-white-checker restart after his team had pitted for four fresh tires. He passed Joey Logano and Erik Jones coming to the white flag after both drivers had restarted ahead of Reddick because of two-tire pit stops.

Denny Hamlin finished second after he was leading the race comfortably over Reddick with less than 10 laps to go. The race went to overtime after Chris Buescher had a flat tire. Hamlin, the co-owner of Reddick’s 23XI Racing car, restarted alongside Reddick after also taking four tires, but he had a terrible restart and wasn’t able to challenge for the win.