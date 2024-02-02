NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.

The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.

Full All-Star rosters, starters and reserves pic.twitter.com/2p3OJH4jHg — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 2, 2024

Western Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

All-Star selection: 4th

Statistics: 28.3 PTS (50/39/88), 4.9 RBS, 7.3 ASTS, 0.9 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 2.7 TOS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

All-Star selection: 10th

Statistics: 27.5 PTS (46/41/93), 4.3 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.8 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 3 TOS

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star selection: 9th

Statistics: 27.5 PTS (46/31/93), 4.3 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.8 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 3 TOS

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 25.5 PTS (46/39/84), 5.2 RBS, 5.2 ASTS, 1.2 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 3.4 TOS

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star selection: 9th

Statistics: 23 PTS (46/41/91), 5.5 RBS, 3.5 ASTS, 1.6 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 2.1 TOS

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star Selection: 6th

Statistics: 23.9 PTS (53/44/88), 6.3 RBS, 3.7 ASTS, 1.7 STLS, 0.9 BLKS, 1.5 TOS

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star selection: 4th

Statistics: 22.7 PTS (52/44/87), 8.7 RBS, 3.1 ASTS, 0.7 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 2.9 TOS

Starters (previously announced)

Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

All-Star selection: 3rd

Statistics: 20.6 PTS (50/9/78 shooting percentages), 10.6 RBS, 4.2 ASTS, 1 STLS, 1 BLKS, 2.4 TOS

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 23 PTS (45/36/70), 7 RBS, 5 ASTS, 1 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 3.1 TOS

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

All-Star selection: 3rd

Statistics: 22.6 PTS (49/35/73), 5.4 RBS, 3.7 ASTS, 1.1 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 2.4 TOS

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 26.8 PTS (48/42/84), 3.8 RBS, 6.5 ASTS, 0.9 STLS, 0.2 BLKS, 2.3 TOS

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 25.7 PTS (45/37/86), 3.6 RBS, 6.6 ASTS, 1 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 1.6 TOS

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

All-Star selection: 5th

Statistics: 28.2 PTS (47/35/86), 5.5 RBS, 6.4 ASTS, 1.9 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 2.8 TOS

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

All Star-selection: 3rd

Statistics: 24 PTS (47/31/78), 9.2 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.5 STLS, 0.3 BLKS, 3.5 TOS

Starters (previously announced)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Halliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

This is a breaking story that will be updated.