NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.
The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.
Full All-Star rosters, starters and reserves pic.twitter.com/2p3OJH4jHg— Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 2, 2024
Western Conference All-Stars
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
All-Star selection: 4th
Statistics: 28.3 PTS (50/39/88), 4.9 RBS, 7.3 ASTS, 0.9 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 2.7 TOS
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
All-Star selection: 10th
Statistics: 27.5 PTS (46/41/93), 4.3 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.8 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 3 TOS
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
All-Star selection: 9th
Statistics: 27.5 PTS (46/31/93), 4.3 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.8 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 3 TOS
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Star selection: 1st
Statistics: 25.5 PTS (46/39/84), 5.2 RBS, 5.2 ASTS, 1.2 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 3.4 TOS
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
All-Star selection: 9th
Statistics: 23 PTS (46/41/91), 5.5 RBS, 3.5 ASTS, 1.6 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 2.1 TOS
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
All-Star Selection: 6th
Statistics: 23.9 PTS (53/44/88), 6.3 RBS, 3.7 ASTS, 1.7 STLS, 0.9 BLKS, 1.5 TOS
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Star selection: 4th
Statistics: 22.7 PTS (52/44/87), 8.7 RBS, 3.1 ASTS, 0.7 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 2.9 TOS
Starters (previously announced)
Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Eastern Conference All-Stars
Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
All-Star selection: 3rd
Statistics: 20.6 PTS (50/9/78 shooting percentages), 10.6 RBS, 4.2 ASTS, 1 STLS, 1 BLKS, 2.4 TOS
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
All-Star selection: 1st
Statistics: 23 PTS (45/36/70), 7 RBS, 5 ASTS, 1 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 3.1 TOS
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
All-Star selection: 3rd
Statistics: 22.6 PTS (49/35/73), 5.4 RBS, 3.7 ASTS, 1.1 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 2.4 TOS
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
All-Star selection: 1st
Statistics: 26.8 PTS (48/42/84), 3.8 RBS, 6.5 ASTS, 0.9 STLS, 0.2 BLKS, 2.3 TOS
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
All-Star selection: 1st
Statistics: 25.7 PTS (45/37/86), 3.6 RBS, 6.6 ASTS, 1 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 1.6 TOS
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
All-Star selection: 5th
Statistics: 28.2 PTS (47/35/86), 5.5 RBS, 6.4 ASTS, 1.9 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 2.8 TOS
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
All Star-selection: 3rd
Statistics: 24 PTS (47/31/78), 9.2 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.5 STLS, 0.3 BLKS, 3.5 TOS
Starters (previously announced)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Tyrese Halliburton, Indiana Pacers
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
This is a breaking story that will be updated.