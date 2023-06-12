NBA Finals: In praise of Michael Malone's Nuggets Culture

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

From the opening jump of the 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was prepared for everything his Miami Heat counterpart would hurl at his team, and Erik Spoelstra will unfurl anything.

For all the discussion about Spoelstra and Heat Culture through the Eastern Conference finals — and a championship with this eighth-seeded squad would make a case for the greatest coaching job in league history — we should pause for a moment to appreciate the environment Malone has cultivated in Denver.

"They've built something that is stable, that's consistent," Spoelstra said. "You know what they stand for."

Spoelstra carried his small-ball starting lineup's success against the Boston Celtics into this series, and Malone punished Miami for it. Given a week's time to prepare for the Heat, Denver identified Aaron Gordon as an X-factor, since no one but Bam Adebayo can match his athletic force at 6-foot-8, 235 pounds, and the Nuggets mercilessly fed Gordon at the rim against smaller defenders in the opening quarter of Game 1. Four times they went to him, and four times he scored, forcing Spoelstra's first timeout 5:26 into the series.

Denver never trailed Game 1 after that initial punch, leading by as many as 24 points in a decisive victory, and Spoelstra adjusted to a larger lineup — starting Kevin Love in place of Caleb Martin — for Game 2. The Nuggets took a counterpunch in the first quarter, rode their bench to a 15-pound lead in the second quarter, and then let go of the rope against a team that hits every opponent with a realization it never stops tugging.

When the Heat evened the series, the question was asked: Did they successfully turn Nikola Jokić into a scorer rather than a playmaker? Spoelstra dismissed the notion, and the focus turned to his comments about how that was only the opinion of someone with an "untrained eye," rather than what his answer revealed about Malone: "That's not how they play. They have so many different actions that just get you compromised."

Likewise, Malone recognized that the defeat — a narrow one, by the way, that fell inches short of overtime on a decent Jamal Murray look — had more to do with his team's failure to match the effort level necessary to beat these Heat and win a title. Malone also understood his team would respond to his public criticism.

"This is the NBA Finals, and we are talking about effort; that's a huge concern of mine," he said after his team's first loss in almost a month. "You guys probably thought I was making up some storyline after Game 1 when I said we didn't play well. We didn't play well. ... We had guys out there that were, whether feeling sorry for themselves for not making shots or thinking they can turn it on or off — this is not the preseason, this is not the regular season. This is the NBA Finals. That to me is really, really perplexing, disappointing."

There is nothing like a loved one's disappointment to make you look within yourself, and Malone's call-out worked because he had already empowered his team to do just that. "I asked them, 'You guys tell me why they lost,' and they knew the answer," he said. "Miami came in here and outworked us, and we were by far our least disciplined game of these 17 playoff games." You can tell a coach's message is resonating when his lieutenants in the locker room — the veteran voices — are echoing his sentiments through the media.

"Yeah," Jeff Green said. "It's the f***ing Finals, man. Our energy has to be better."

Not only did Denver bring better energy for Game 3, Malone added tactical adjustments on both sides of the ball. He sent less defensive help to Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, better accounting for Miami's shooters, and he leveraged rookie Christian Braun's size and athleticism to serve as a zone defense-busting cutter.

The Nuggets doubled their contests, contributing to the Heat's decline in efficiency from distance (17-for-35 from 3 in Game 2 and 11-for-35 in Game 3), and Braun converted all seven of his assaults on the rim. Denver's defense in this series, which has limited the Heat to 102.2 points per 100 possessions in three losses (the equivalent of the best defensive rating of the pace-and-space era), is peaking at the right time.

"They're a really good team," Braun said of the Heat. "They make good adjustments, have a great coach. We've got to find a way to beat the different things they throw at us. They've thrown the press, they've thrown zone at us, try to give you a lot of different looks, keep you on your heels. They're doing a really good job of it. Our coaches are putting us in the right position, too, to counter them and beat them, too."

Kudos to Malone, who has not let his team forget that its offensive prowess cannot deliver a championship on its own. Preaching defense can fall on deaf ears eight years into a coach's tenure, especially when the team's offense is historic. Not in Denver, where the coach and his stars are in lockstep, and their unified message ripples down the rotation. The fortitude of a team falters when not everyone is on the same page.

"He's a competitor at heart," veteran Nuggets reserve DeAndre Jordan said of Malone. "We can see the fight and tenacity he has. He wants to win just as much as we do, and I think when you have a guy like that at the helm it's very important, and it's contagious to the players, and we all kind of rub off on each other."

Take Michael Porter Jr., for example. Malone demanded defense from the touted prospect, even as most everyone called for Porter to play through mistakes, and the strategy has borne fruit years later, despite the 24-year-old's struggles offensively in this series. Riding Braun in the second half of Game 3 was a choice, and one Malone abandoned for Porter's defense when Braun was less impactful against Miami's man-to-man looks in Game 4. Denver might have lost Porter entirely if Malone had not previously put in the work.

"One thing I really respect about Coach Malone is that he's consistent in how he is," Porter said. "He hasn't coached us or tried to motivate us any different than he has all season. He is very competitive. Even Game [81] ... he was just as upset about losing that game [to Utah] as he would a game right now. So, he's very consistent in his approach and the way he coaches us individually and as a team. I can respect that."

Everything came together in Game 4, the franchise's greatest victory to date. We cannot discredit Jokić, whose unselfish brand of basketball and skill to execute it are the biggest reasons the Nuggets are on the precipice of their first title. But that style of play does not permeate every corner of the roster without the coach fostering it first, and then expecting it to sustain even when the two-time MVP is not on the floor.

Which is precisely what happened Friday, when Gordon slid into a small-ball version of Jokić's role during the Serbian center's fourth-quarter foul trouble. Gordon screened Murray's man and delivered a hand-off that the point guard converted into a 3-pointer, stemming a rising Heat tide early in the quarter. That play ran the Nuggets to 14 points on 10 possessions directly out of timeouts in the last two games.

Just about every lever Malone has pulled in this series, from beginning to (nearly) the end, has come up Denver. A championship will stamp Jokić as an all-timer and Murray as his worthy co-star, but it would also validate Malone as one of his profession's very best. Take nothing away from Spoelstra, who does not have the horses to make this a race, but Malone has been every bit as good, and that should put every team trying to build a winner in the near future on notice: Nuggets Culture is sustainable under Malone's watch.