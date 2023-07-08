NBA free agency 2023: Warriors reportedly sign F Dario Šarić

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

The Golden State Warriors continued to round out their bench after reportedly agreeing to sign free agent forward Dario Šarić, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Wojnarowski added that it's a one-year deal for the seven-year veteran.

Šarić, the former No. 12 pick of the 2014 draft, played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder this past season. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 57 total games in 2023.

He began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, where Šarić played for the first three seasons of his career and averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The 76ers traded Šarić to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the middle of the 2018 season in the Jimmy Butler trade. Šarić finished the year with the Timberwolves and was traded to the Suns during the 2019 draft.

Šarić developed into a solid role player in Phoenix: He averaged 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game off the bench of the Suns. He missed the entire 2021-22 season after he suffered an offseason ACL injury. Šarić was traded to the Thunder on Feb. 9 to the Thunder.

The 29-year-old Croatian will join former Suns teammate Chris Paul in Golden State. The two played together during all of Paul's three seasons with Phoenix. Paul was sent to the Warriors after initially being traded to the Washington Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!