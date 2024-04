NBA Playoffs: Predictions for Knicks-Sixers, Nuggets-Lakers and every first-round series

DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS, NBA DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets and Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers match up during the fourth quarter if the Nuggets' 119-107 win at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

The NBA playoffs begin on Saturday. Six of the eight first-round matchups are set, with the final two series to be determined after Friday night's play-in tournament.

Which contenders will advance past the first round? Our experts make their picks for each series.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers

Dan Devine: Knicks in 7Jake Fischer: Knicks in 7Vincent Goodwill: Knicks in 6Tom Haberstroh: Knicks in 6Ben Rohrbach: Knicks in 7Dan Titus: Sixers in 6

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers

Devine: Bucks in 7Fischer: Pacers in 6Goodwill: Bucks in 7Haberstroh: Bucks in 7Rohrbach: Pacers in 6Titus: Bucks in 7

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Magic

Devine: Magic in 6Fischer: Magic in 6Goodwill: Magic in 6Haberstroh Magic in 6Rohrbach: Cavs in 7Titus: Cavs in 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Lakers

Devine: Nuggets in 5Fischer: Nuggets in 5Goodwill: Nuggets in 5Haberstroh: Nuggets in 6Rohrbach: Nuggets in 5Titus: Nuggets in 5

(3) Timberwolves vs. (6) Suns

Devine: Suns in 6Fischer: Wolves in 7Goodwill: Wolves in 7Haberstroh: Wolves in 6Rohrbach: Suns in 7Titus: Wolves in 7

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

Devine: Mavs in 6Fischer: Mavs in 6Goodwill: Mavs in 7Haberstroh: Mavs in 7Rohrbach: Mavs in 7Titus: Mavs in 6

