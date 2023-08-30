NBA referee Eric Lewis retires; league ends investigation into his alleged use of burner account to defend his work

The NBA announced on Wednesday that referee Eric Lewis has retired and that the league is subsequently closing its investigation into his alleged use of a burner social media account.
Lewis was accused in May of running a burner account defending himself against criticism on the internet. He was a frequent target of criticism by Los Angeles Lakers fans.
NBA ref Eric Lewis has been outed as having a burner account (@CuttliffBlair). Lmaooo this is a momentous day. The account will surely be deleted soon so for the archives, the entirety of the account’s replies. All involving… yep, Eric Lewis. 😂— Pablo Escobarner (11 natties) (@PabloEscoburner) May 25, 2023
(h/t @Mikey_Wyllin) thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6GTvURouOc
The accusation caught the attention of NBA players including LeBron James and Patrick Beverley, who played for the Lakers at the time.
Laughed at me when I grabbed the camera 📷 yea aight 🤦🏾♂️— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 27, 2023
Lewis, 52, officiated NBA games for 19 seasons.
