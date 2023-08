Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

James Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.

The NBA is fining the Philadelphia 76ers star $100,000 for publicly calling Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" at an event in China last week.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/j3VZLxgXA5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 22, 2023

That sizable fine of $100,000 is the maximum amount the NBA can fine any player.