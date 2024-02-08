NBA trade deadline tracker: Which deals affect fantasy basketball the most?

Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 21: Buddy Hield #7 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are scrambling to make last-minute deals to strengthen their rosters for the rest of the season. Last year saw high-profile players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving change teams, and fans eagerly anticipate a similar flurry of activity this year.

Some teams want to improve their lineups, while others want to shed salary to avoid the tax aprons or acquire draft picks for future preparations. While this year's deadline may not be as shocking as last year's, expect some noteworthy transactions that will undoubtedly impact fantasy managers after February 8.

Keeping up with all the news can be overwhelming, but don't worry — we've got you covered with everything you need to know about the fantasy implications of this year's trade deadline.

Most impactful deals for fantasy

The biggest news of the day is that Buddy Hield is finally out of his committee, joining a Sixers squad in dire need of another threat on the perimeter and scorer with Joel Embiid sidelined for a while. Hield will start, so if you held him, this is good for his fantasy stock

Kelly Oubre’s stock is likely dwindling, with De’Anthony Melton nearing a return and Buddy Hield coming in. I’d still hold for now, but don’t be surprised if production falls a bit

Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith are winners, as they’ll take over most of Buddy’s minutes at shooting guard and small forward. Both players are under 60% rostered in Yahoo leagues, so if you see them on waivers, they’re worth adding. Though, I prefer Nesmith over Mathurin

Well done by the Mavericks to acquire a player who can help solidify their frontcourt

Gafford was on tank-watch with the Wizards, so now we’ll see him play meaningful minutes as a lob threat and rim protector with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. He’s never been a 30+ minute player, so entering a potential timeshare doesn’t diminish his value for fantasy basketball

Dereck Lively’s stock is down a bit, but I’d still hold because there’s a chance that both big men can co-exist in 20+ minutes a night. Lively is currently on IR with a broken nose, but his return is imminent

The real winners here are Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes. The Wizards' frontcourt depth was already limited, so they’re about to see an uptick in minutes

Richaun Holmes is a short-term addition while Bagley is on IR. I think it’s worth stashing Bagley if you can because he’ll be the better fantasy player for the rest of the season. Both have double-double and stock potential, but Bagley has a more versatile skillset

Can I get an Amen for Ausar Thompson’s return to fantasy hoops? Isaiah Stewart is out, and with no true power forward, it’s the rookie’s time to shine

The Knicks are going for it, clearing the deck this season for most of their young draft picks over the past several years — RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and now Quentin Grimes

I expect Bojan Bogdanovic to hold value for as long as Julius Randle is out. Precious Achiuwa’s minutes likely take a hit as a result

Grimes is a 3 & D guy who could have a bigger opportunity in Detroit. But the Pistons just traded for Simone Fontecchio (more on that later), and we know how finicky Monty Williams can be with his rotations, so he’s more of a wait-and-see than a pickup, mainly because he’s on IR with a knee injury right now.

I don’t expect Burks to contribute much now that he’s in New York

Trades that will impact players outside the top 100

The Mavs are winning the deadline, acquiring another frontcourt player who can help them win now

Washington is going from a losing franchise to one where they’ll need his shooting and defense. He’ll sustain averaging 14 points with six boards with 1.5 stocks as a starter for the Mavs and could be even better

Williams landing with Charlotte is a wait-and-see because, while the Hornets' frontcourt looks bleak, he hasn’t been a productive fantasy player this year

Dinwiddie, who will likely come off the bench behind Immanuel Quickley, needed a change of scenery. I’m not entirely writing him off because he’s been productive for fantasy in a bench role before, but this year has been rough for him

Schroder was benched in Toronto, but he’s still producing enough to hold in fantasy. Brooklyn still has Dennis Smith Jr. and Ben Simmons, so if we’re being honest, Schroder is the most reliable of the three options.

Intriguing moves that offer opportunities for young players

I like the Pistons' long-term approach to acquiring Fontecchio. It didn’t cost much, and Detroit desperately needed another perimeter shooter. He’ll be in the rotation right away as the Pistons have removed a lot of their wing depth (Bogdanović, Burks, Kevin Knox, and Joe Harris), so he's on my watchlist and has streaming potential in deep leagues

Watch out for Taylor Hendricks. The signals of trading Fontecchio and Agbaji show that they’re opening up more time for the rookie who’s been playing well in the G-League

I don’t expect much fantasy output from this trade. However, Kelly Olynyk’s unselfish play will fit Toronto’s system well. Agbaji is bench depth

GG Jackson's brought a ton of offense for the Grizzlies lately, sporting a 21% usage in limited minutes this season. I think the 19-year-old's role grows with more minutes available in the frontcourt, now that Tillman is gone. Don't sleep on his defense, too; he's a promising shot blocker. I've added him to my watchlist

The Celtics' acquisition of Xavier Tillman Sr. was a solid move. Although it was a better real-life basketball move, I don’t expect Tillman to do much unless Kristaps Porziņģis or Al Horford get injured

Santi Aldama is well-positioned to take over the center minutes for Memphis. He hasn't proven to stay healthy, but if he can, there's streaming appeal

I’m intrigued by Tre Mann’s potential in Charlotte — especially with LaMelo Ball still out. He’s on my watchlist. Even in limited minutes, he’s always carried around a 20% usage rate, and when given the chance to start, he posted 15/4/3 in his career

Gordon Hayward is a nice haul for the Thunder. When healthy, he is a solid fantasy player. I’m not rushing to add him, as there is a clear pecking order for this squad, but I like the move for the Thunder as they contend out West

Trades with no fantasy impact

One less body for Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey to compete within Detroit. Morris gives the Wolves a more competent play-maker off the bench, but there is no fantasy impact here

Other deals that have no fantasy impact

The Memphis Grizzlies traded C Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks