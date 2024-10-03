NFL determines that fan who spilled drink on Cincinnati's Chase Brown did so accidentally

Cincinnati Bengals v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chase Brown #30 of the Cincinnati Bengalsruns the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The NFL has completed an investigation into an incident where a fan spilled a drink on Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, deeming it accidental. The incident took place in Carolina on Sunday, after the Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-24.

"The league's review of the matter determined that portions of a drink were accidentally spilled on the Cincinnati player as Bengals fans attempted to catch the gloves he tossed to them," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN.

Brown was doused with a drink while walking into the tunnel after the game. A video of the incident went viral and prompted an investigation from the league into whether it was intentional.

A fan in Carolina dumps a drink on Chase Brown after had his first multi-TD game of his career. Uncalled for. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/bibdCOa2c0 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 29, 2024

If the NFL had found that the fan had spilled the drink maliciously, the league could have chosen to punish the fan, including the possibility of handing down a lifetime ban from the stadium.

Brown ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win, also picking up two receptions for 12 yards.

The second-year running back told ESPN Thursday that he was glad that the drink wasn't poured on purpose.

"It would suck if people are doing stuff with intent," Brown told ESPN. "Honestly happier it's a Bengals fan, too. I'm just glad they got the gloves at the end of the day."

He also said he might not toss gloves or other gear in future games, to avoid potentially getting doused again.

"Maybe I got to hand it up now," Brown said. "I'm not going to throw it up anymore."