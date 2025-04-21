NFL Draft 2025: Everything to know about Travis Hunter, the two-way star who could change the game

BOULDER, CO - APRIL 19: Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter takes a selfie with fans after the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT)

Travis Hunter is one of the most unique prospects the NFL Draft has ever seen. A two-way player, Hunter saw significant time at both wide receiver and cornerback throughout college. He excelled in both roles, potentially solving a number of questions for his next team.

His versatility and production make Hunter one of the best — if not the best — prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter likely won't go No. 1 overall; that honor is probably reserved for a quarterback, but he could be the most talented player in the draft.

Given his one-of-a-kind skillset, here's everything NFL fans need to know about Hunter heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter's college career

A top recruit coming out of high school, Hunter initially committed to play college football for the Florida State Seminoles. He flipped his commitment to Jackson State, however, after Deion Sanders was named the team's head coach. It was considered a massive win for Sanders and Jackson State at the time.

Hunter played both ways as a freshman at Jackson State, though injuries limited his production. He finished the season with 18 catches for 188 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Hunter added 20 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

After one season, Hunter left Jackson State and followed Sanders to Colorado. Hunter showed improvement as a receiver, gaining 721 yards on 57 catches. He added five touchdowns. His defensive numbers improved as well, as Hunter registered 30 tackles and three interceptions. He once again missed some time due to injuries and only played in nine games.

Hunter stayed healthy during his final year at Colorado and truly solidified his status as one of the best players in college football. Hunter led the Big 12 with 96 receptions and 15 touchdowns on offense. He gained 1,258 receiving yards, leading all Buffaloes receivers. As a cornerback, Hunter registered 36 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

His performance earned Hunter a myriad of awards. He became the second-ever defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. He also won the Chuck Bednarik Award — given to the best defensive player in college football — and the Fred Biletnikoff Award — given to the best receiver in college football. Hunter is the only player to win both awards.

In April, Colorado retired Hunter's No. 12 alongside Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 at a ceremony during its Black & Gold Day spring game.

Travis Hunter comparisons to Deion Sanders

It's fitting that Hunter played for Sanders, as the two make for an easy comparison. Sanders is the most recent example of a true two-way player in the NFL. He starred as a shutdown cornerback over his 14-year NFL career, but also saw time as a kick returner and receiver. Sanders also played nine seasons in MLB during the NFL offseason.

Sanders wasn't used consistently on offense during his NFL career, catching just a handful of passes each season. That wasn't the case in 1996, when the Dallas Cowboys committed to using Sanders both ways. In addition to playing defense, Sanders hauled in 67 passes for 475 yards and a touchdown.

While Sanders only saw true two-way action in one season, his performance provides hope that Hunter could hold up under a heavy workload.

Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in NFL

That 1996 season by Sanders could be the blueprint for Hunter, who wants to play both ways in the NFL. Hunter made it clear he's hoping his next team gives him the opportunity to keep playing on both sides of the ball. While he admitted it's hard work to master any position, Hunter said he's been playing both ways long enough that it's no longer that complicated for him.

There's plenty of skepticism over Hunter's ability to make it work. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh questioned whether any player could play offense and defense consistently, saying, "I don't know if there's enough hours in the day for a player to be able to do that." Indeed, the recent list of two-way players in the NFL includes guys who only saw a few snaps on one side of the ball.

It sure sounds like Hunter is looking for more than that.

Travis Hunter scouting report

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice ranks Hunter as the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is a game-changer whom Tice believes is a better defensive prospect. As a cornerback, Hunter can shut down opposing receivers and shows great intelligence and ball skills. He could follow the same path as Sanders and be an elite defensive player who sees spot duty on offense.

Playing both offense and defense full-time in the NFL could prove difficult, though it seems foolish to rule out the possibility for Hunter, who has already proven his doubters wrong.