NFL Draft: Bears clinch No. 1 pick with Panthers' loss, Cardinals' win

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: A Chicago Bears fan cheers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on December 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's not often that a team can win twice on the same day, but the Bears pulled it off Sunday. As Chicago polished off the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers lost yet again, and the Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Panthers' loss and Cardinals' win mean that Carolina clinches the worst record in the NFL ... but because the Panthers' 2024 No. 1 draft pick belongs to Chicago, thanks to last offseason's deal to put Bryce Young in Carolina, the Bears are once again at the top of the draft.

Here is the top 10 of the NFL Draft:

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) 2. Washington Commanders 3. New England Patriots 4. Arizona Cardinals 5. New York Giants 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Tennessee Titans 8. New York Jets 9. Atlanta Falcons 10. Chicago Bears

Further down the draft, Washington's seventh straight loss puts them, at the moment, in a statistical dead heat with the New England Patriots, according to Tankathon. Both teams, along with the Cardinals, are 4-12, but the Commanders and Patriots have equal strength-of-schedule ratings. Next week's games will break that tie, as Washington plays the Cowboys and New England plays the Jets. Arizona's win has, at the moment, dropped the Cardinals from the No. 2 spot to fourth.

Down the line, the Giants and Titans are both at 5-11, with the Giants holding a slight edge because of strength of schedule. The Chargers are also at five wins, pending the outcome of their game against Denver. The Jets (6-11) are currently in the No. 8 spot, while the Falcons, Bears and Raiders are all in a statistical and strength-of-schedule dead heat at 7-9.

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice projects that the Bears will select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 1 pick, moving on from Justin Fields. "Maye is the complete package at quarterback," Tice writes. "His ability to throw or run for explosive plays, within and outside the confines of the position, all while avoiding an overwhelming amount of negative plays, are the prerequisites for elite modern QB play."

The Bears can officially start to plan — and Bears fans can start to dream — about what to do with that No. 1 pick.