NFL Free Agency frenzy: grading the biggest moves from day one | Zero Blitz

Free agency is upon us, and Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab are joining forces to react to and give letter grades for all the biggest moves from day one of the NFL's legal tampering window. The duo start off with the QB news, as Kirk Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons (what does he still have left in the tank?), and the Minnesota Vikings have no long-term plan at quarterback. Russell Wilson signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baker Mayfield remains in Tampa Bay. The duo also hit on the major running back signings.

Later, Fitz and Frank discuss some non-free agency news, as Tee Higgins requests a trade and Mac Jones get traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, before diving back into more major free agent signings. The two hosts give letter grades for the Las Vegas Raiders acquisitions, the Brian Burns trade, Chris Jones staying in Kansas City, the massive interior offensive line contracts and much more.

4:55 - Grading free agency: QBs and RBs

29:25 - Non-free agency news

41:45 - Grading free agency part two

