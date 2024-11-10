NFL inactives Week 10: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey active for first time in 2024 season

Christian McCaffrey is active for the San Francisco 49ers for the first time this season. After what head coach Kyle Shanahan called an "awesome" performance at practice the past two days, McCaffrey will make his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He was officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday.
McCaffrey has been out all season due to Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness, with trouble first coming when he was a late scratch in Week 1. He was soon placed on injured reserve, with a hazy timetable to return to the field.
He underwent treatment from a specialist in Germany in September and didn't return to practice until this week. This week, he has been listed as a limited participant in practice.
With McCaffrey out, the 4-4 Niners have struggled to replicate their success from last season, due to both the running back's absence and other factors. Jordan Mason has handled the bulk of running duties, posting 685 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry (McCaffrey averaged 5.4 yards last season).
Here are the inactives for Week 10. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)
New England Patriots
G Tyrese Robinson
DE Yannick Ngakoue
WR Tyquan Thornton
S Kyle Dugger
LB Christian Elliss
DT Eric Johnson
QB Joe Milton III
Chicago Bears
DB Jaquan Brisker
LB Noah Sewell
OL Darnell Wright
OL Braxton Jones
DB Ameer Speed
DL Darrell Taylor
OL Nate Davis
OL Kiran Amegadjie
Buffalo Bills
WR Keon Coleman
WR Amari Cooper
FB Reggie Gilliam
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
OL Will Clapp
WR KJ Hamler
Indianapolis Colts
QB Sam Ehlinger
WR Anthony Gould
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
S Darren Hall
DE Genard Avery
DT Adam Gotsis
Denver Broncos
QB Zach Wilson
CB Kris Abrams-Draine
DB Keidron Smith
T Frank Crum
G Calvin Throckmorton
TE Greg Dulcich
DL Eyioma Uwazurike
Kansas City Chiefs
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
OL C.J. Hanson
T Ethan Driskell
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
DE Cameron Thomas
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan
ILB JD Bertrand
ILB Rashaan Evans
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
New Orleans Saints
WR Cedrick Wilson
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
QB Spencer Rattler
RB Jamaal Williams
LB Jaylan Ford
G/C Lucas Patrick
DT Khristian Boyd
San Francisco 49ers
QB Joshua Dobbs
WR Chris Conley
DL Kevin Givens
OL Ben Bartch
CB Charvarius Ward
TE Brayden Willis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Earnest Brown
TE Devin Culp
WR Mike Evans
LB Antonio Grier
G Royce Newman
OLB Jose Ramirez
S Tykee Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kyle Allen
WR Scott Miller
CB C.J. Henderson
LB Nick Herbig
OG Max Scharping
Washington Commanders
K Austin Seibert
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
QB Jeff Driskel (3rd QB)
S Darrick Forrest
CB Marshon Lattimore
LB Dominique Hampton
T Cornelius Lucas
Minnesota Vikings
QB Brett Rypien
CB Fabian Moreau
CB Dwight McGlothern
DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
OL Dan Feeney
T Walter Rouse
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Trevor Lawrence
DE Myles Cole
OL Ezra Cleveland
DT Esezi Otomewo
DT Maason Smith
Tennessee Titans
CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad): out
RB Julius Chestnut (foot): questionable
T Dillon Radunz (toe): questionable
Los Angeles Chargers
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): doubtful
OLB Joey Bosa (hip): questionable
RB Gus Edwards (ankle): questionable
OLB Khalil Mack (groin): questionable
LB Denzel Perryman (toe): questionable
T Trey Pipkins (ankle): questionable
TE Stone Smartt (ankle): questionable
Philadelphia Eagles
LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion): questionable
Dallas Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott (hamstring): out
CB DaRon Bland (foot): out
S Juanyeh Thomas (concussion): out
CB Trevon Diggs (calf, illness): questionable
T Tyler Guyton (neck, shoulder): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder): questionable
DE Micah Parsons (ankle): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
New York Jets
RG Jake Hanson (hamstring): out
LB C.J. Mosley (neck): out
CB Michael Carter II (back): questionable
OL Morgan Moses (knee): questionable
DL Solomon Thomas (knee): questionable
G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle/non-injury/personal): questionable
LB Chazz Surratt (heel): questionable
TE Tyler Conklin (ankle): questionable
Arizona Cardinals
DT Darius Robinson (calf): out
S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable
T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable
Detroit Lions
T Taylor Decker (shoulder): out
DT Brodric Martin (knee): out
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck): out
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle): out
CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral): out
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): out
DE Za'Darius Smith (personal): questionable
Houston Texans
DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): out
RB Dameon Pierce (groin): out
DT Foley Fatukasi (groin, shoulder): questionable
LB Jake Hansen (ankle): questionable
DE Jerry Hughes (hip): questionable
CB Jeff Okudah (quad): questionable
WR Tank Dell (back): questionable
WR Nico Collins (hamstring): questionable
Miami Dolphins
OL Austin Jackson (knee): out
S Jevon Holland (hand/knee): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (calf): questionable
S Patrick McMorris (calf): questionable
WR River Cracraft (shoulder): questionable
WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable
Los Angeles Rams
OT Rob Havenstein (ankle): out
DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder): out
S Kam Curl (knee): questionable
G Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee): questionable
LB Christian Rozeboom (neck): questionable
New York Giants
WR Darius Slayton
S Jason Pinnock
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
LB Darius Muasau
DL Jordon Riley
OL Jake Kubas
QB Tommy DeVito
Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson
RB Jonathon Brooks
CB Shemar Bartholomew
OLB Charles Harris
LT Ikem Ekwonu
TE Tommy Tremble
DT Jaden Crumedy