NFL injury tracker Week 14: Breece Hall misses practice again, CeeDee Lamb expects to play vs. Bengals, Nwosu back for Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 1: Running back Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets enters the field prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, at MetLife Stadium on December 1, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

It's been a disappointing season for Breece Hall and injuries look like they will affect him as he completes his third year in the NFL.

Hall did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday as he deals with a knee injury. He was questionable last week but ended up playing against the Seattle Seahawks and ran for 60 yards on 12 carries.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker also did not practice this week. But should Hall and others sit out against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it's not a subtle tank plan, said interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

"We'll never, regardless of the situation or record, we'd never put a guy at risk that is not capable of going out there and playing. I don't know if the record has a whole lot to do with that ever. Or it shouldn't at least, in my opinion," Ulbrich said.

CeeDee Lamb will be 'fine' to play vs. Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys meet the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to have one of his main weapons available.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder for the past month but is not anticipating sitting out. Lamb aggravated the shoulder on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday.

"Still have the shoulder injury, which I've been dealing with for four or five weeks…" Lamb said. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine. ... I have my range of motion and I have my strength back."

One Cowboy who will not play Monday or for the rest of this season is All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who will undergo ankle surgery. The injury has been bugging the nine-time Pro Bowler and at 34, there are questions about whether we've seen the last of him in the NFL.

"This is not the time to have those discussions," Martin said. "This is all I'll say about that: It's a tough situation, and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy and then having those conversations down the road. But first and foremost, I want to get healthy and then maybe those conversations are a little bit easier."

Uchenna Nwosu returns for Seahawks

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be back for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after only playing one game this season and missing time due to a sprained MCL.

Nwosu was out due to the injury suffered in the team's preseason finale — a play that he believes was dirty.

"I thought it was dirty, straight up," Nwosu said of Cleveland Browns' guard Wyatt Teller's block on Aug. 24. "I didn't like it. It's preseason. We're going to be in there like two drives, but it's football. I get it, it's football at the end of the day, but it was definitely a dirty play."

After missing the opening four games of the season, Nwosu returned against the New York Giants in Week 5, but suffered a left quad injury and has not played since.

"It's been tough," said Nwosu, the Seahawks' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. "I feel like it's really things that have kind of been out of my control, especially with the knee injury I had. And then one thing leads to another, so who knows. So just kind of just refiguring myself out, just trusting my process and knowing that I know my career is going to be great and I'll still be the same player I am, and just continue to trust myself."

Meanwhile running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) were downgraded to non-participants for Thursday's practice.

Metcalf is working through a shoulder injury that limited him in practice last week, but he still played against the Jets and caught four passes for 66 yards. Walker got through the game unscathed, but dealt with an oblique injury earlier this season that caused him to miss two games.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TENNESSEE TITANS

NEW YORK JETS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

ATLANTA FALCONS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW YORK GIANTS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

CLEVELAND BROWNS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

BUFFALO BILLS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

CHICAGO BEARS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

LB Logan Wilson (knee): out

OT ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ (fibula): doubtful

DALLAS COWBOYS

G Zack Martin (ankle): out