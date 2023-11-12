NFL injury tracker Week 10: Ja'Marr Chase active; Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins ruled out

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase will play.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings seemed close getting Justin Jefferson back, but he was ruled out on Saturday. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and was eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 was downgraded from "questionable."

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL inactives:

VIKINGS

S Lewis Cine

QB Jaren Hall

WR K.J. Osborn

LB Brian Asamoah II

TE Nick Muse

T Hakeem Adeniji

DL Dean Lowry

LIONS

Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): questionable

T Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable

OT Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable

DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): doubtful

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): out

49ERS

OL Aaron Banks

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TE Brayden Willis

QB Brandon Allen

COLTS

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable

WR Alec Pierce (ankle): questionable

CB Julius Brents (quad): out

TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): out

WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

PATRIOTS

DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable

CB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable

CB J.C. Jackson (personal): out

T Trent Brown (ankle/personal): out

WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out

BROWNS

WR Marquise Goodwin

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR David Bell

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

T Dawand Jones

RAVENS

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

WR Tylan Wallace

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

T Morgan Moses

QB Josh Johnson

TEXANS

WR Nico Collins

S Jimmie Ward

RB Dameon Pierce

LB Henry To'oTo'o

TE Brevin Jordan

FB Andrew Beck

LB Jake Hansen

BENGALS

LB Devin Harper

OT Jackson Carman

C Trey Hill

DT Josh Tupou

WR Tee Higgins

DE Sam Hubbard

JAGUARS

CB Montaric Brown

LB Yasir Abdullah

OL Cole Van Lanen

WR Zay Jones

DT Angelo Blackson

SAINTS

QB Jake Haener

RB Kendre Miller

DE Isaiah Foskey

OL Nick Saldiveri

TE Jimmy Graham

PACKERS

DE Kenny Clark (shoulder): questionable

S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable

C Josh Myers (knee): questionable

T Yosh Nijman (back): questionable

G Jon Runyan (neck): questionable

LB Quay Walker (groin): doubtful

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): doubtful

STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (ankle): out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): out

TITANS

CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): questionable

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): questionable

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): out

WR Treylon Burks (concussion): out

T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder): out

BUCCANEERS

CB Jamel Dean (concussion): questionable

DE Logan Hall (hall): questionable

DE Calijah Kancey (quad): questionable

WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness): questionable

CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable

G Matt Feiler (knee): doubftul

CB Josh Hayes (concussion): out

FALCONS

CB Dee Alford (ankle): out

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): out

CARDINALS

RB James Connor (knee): questionable

T Carter O'Donnell (ankle): questionable

TE Geoff Swaim (back): questionable

LB Zeke Turner (hamstring): questionable

G Will Hernandez (knee): questionable

T D.J. Humphries (ankle): questionable

RB Emari Demercado (toe): out

C Trystan Colon (calf): out

CHARGERS

No injuries reported

GIANTS

WR Parris Campbell (hamstring): questionable

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable

DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle): questionable

G Mark Glowinski (personal): questionable

CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck): out

RB Deon Jackson (concussion): out

T Evan Neal (ankle): out

COWBOYS

WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): questionable

COMMANDERS

WR Curtis Samuel (toe): questionable

SEAHAWKS

TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): questionable

LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): questionable

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): questionable

G Anthony Bradford (knee, personal matter): out

JETS

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out

T Billy Turner (finger): out

OT Duane Brown (hip): out

RAIDERS

CB Marcus Peters (knee): questionable

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): questionable

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): doubtful

BRONCOS

No injuries reported

BILLS

LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): questionable

CB Christian Benford (hamstring): out

S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): out