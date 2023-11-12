NFL late slate: Lions vs. Chargers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions are trying to keep their cushion atop the NFC North with a tough road test against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions' ground game combination of David Montgomery, who scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first half, and Jahmyr Gibbs, who has two TDs from one yard out of his own, is powering Detroit thus far. But Herbert has had his moments for the Chargers, too.

Who will emerge victorious? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates during the NFL's late slate in Week 9.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!