NFL reportedly decides on $13K fine for George Kittle's 'F*** Dallas' shirt

The NFL fined San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle $13,659 for "use of abusive language" on the "F**** Dallas" T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This was the likely outcome, as the league was reportedly considering an almost $11,000 fine on Wednesday.

Kittle, who is currently playing on a five-year, $75 million deal, never seemed that concerned about the potential citation. He posted a picture of the T-shirt reveal on Instagram in celebration of the win and his 30th birthday. When asked about his expectations for the league's response, he was as nonchalant as ever:

"Probably to get a fine. I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word," he said. "Yeah, I mean, that's fair. It is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

