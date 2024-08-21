NFL training camp notepad: Steelers' braintrust believes 2025 QB1 is on roster

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were also visited by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein in July.

About the QB

The braintrust believes the 2025 starting QB is on this roster. Time is running out for Russell Wilson to show he can be a dependable starter. Meanwhile, the internal feel is that Fields’ exceptional running/playmaking could cover for his still-developing passing ability. Heading to the preseason finale, Fields has a better chance than ever to win this job.

Rookie to watch

A sprained ankle early in camp threw a wrench in the staff’s buzz over third-round wideout Roman Wilson. Largely because Wilson was showing enough development to have made a Brandon Aiyuk trade pursuit a little less intense. Whether Aiyuk is added or not, Wilson can be a big piece in 2024. But he’s got to get on the field sooner than later.

Keeping my eye on

A Brandon Aiyuk trade is one call from the San Francisco 49ers from being completed. But the 49ers have gone radio silent as they continue to kick around an Aiyuk extension. Don’t tule this out: the 49ers checking on Plan B, which entails seeing what kind of wideout they could acquire with draft picks being offered by the Steelers for Aiyuk.

Fantasy thought

TE Pat Freiermuth hasn’t lit up the preseason, but he’s the player I’m wagering will be the default winner if a Brandon Aiyuk trade fails to happen. George Pickens is going to get his targets regardless. But Freiermuth is the next most dependable receiver on the roster. And if Justin Fields wins the QB job, he will find a tight end he trusts (see: Cole Kmet in 2023).

What I saw that was interesting

There is very palpable relief inside the Steelers organization to have a QB decision that isn’t Kenny Pickett vs. Mitchell Trubisky. They’ll never say it publicly, but the braintrust was deflated last season by the lack of downfield passing and general playmaking ability at the position. I no longer wonder why the entire QB depth chart was dumped.

Wild card

There’s no love lost between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens when it comes to inside linebacker Patrick Queen flipping sides in this rivalry. Internally, the Ravens don’t think they’ve lost anything with Queen’s departure, while the Steelers feel like they added a major piece to coordinator Teryl Austin’s scheme. I’m here for the bad blood on this one.