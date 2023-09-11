NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football live tracker: Can Aaron Rodgers' Jets hang with the dominant Bills?

New York Jets v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Jets were a quarterback away from being a contender last season. Well, that quarterback is finally here and he has a nearly impossible first task: Beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Then again, few things are tough for new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's already won one Super Bowl and has overcome a number of difficult opponents over his lengthy career. If anyone can lead the Jets past the Bills in the AFC East, Rodgers is a decent bet.

But it would be foolish to doubt the Bills. At times last season, they looked like the team of destiny. That will happen when you have Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. After falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last year, Buffalo should be more motivated than ever to prove the run the conference.

