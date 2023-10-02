NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football live tracker: Giants look to finally put it all together against Seahawks

New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants passes as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

One of the biggest Cinderella stories from the 2022 NFL season may have turned into a pumpkin in 2023. After winning nine games last year, the New York Giants don't look nearly as sharp this season.

After a brutal 40-0 beatdown in Week 1, the Giants needed a massive comeback to pick up a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The team followed that up with a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks present a nice middle-of-the-road opponent for the Giants in Week 4. Seattle is supposed to be a good team after also winning nine games last season, but they aren't considered the cream of the crop in the NFC — like the Cowboys and 49ers.

If the Giants can pick up a win, it would go a long way toward establishing the team as a playoff contender in the NFC. With a loss, the team would have a lot of work to do to prove last season wasn't a fluke.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest news, scores and injuries as the Giants take on the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."