NFLPA team report cards: Josh Harris drastically improves Commanders while Woody Johnson instills 'culture of fear'

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Washington Commanders ranked as the lowest-graded workplace in the league last year, new team owner Josh Harris responded bluntly: “I’m not an F-minus guy.”

After a season to implement changes in the wake of Daniel Snyder's forced sale, Harris proved it as the league's consecutive-year 32nd team jumped to 11th place in the NFLPA's annual "report card" survey.

First-year head coach Dan Quinn ranked as the league’s most-liked coach as he took a 4-13 Commanders team to 12-5 and an NFC title game appearance in his debut year. The Commanders also improved their food services, travel and family accommodations as they rose from an F-minus workplace grade to B.

In contrast, the New York Jets fell from the 21st-ranked team to the 29th as players reported concerns that team owner Woody Johnson was not willing to invest in improvements (Johnson ranked last), did not contribute to a positive culture (last) and did not commit to building a competitive team (second-last).

“They talked about the culture – it’s a problem, top down,” NFLPA chief strategy officer J.C. Tretter said of the Jets’ response. “[They said,] ‘It’s a culture of fear here.’ And I think that stood out in those grades.”

In the third year of their report-card survey process, the players union polled 1,695 total respondents, which averages to 52.97 respondents per team and 77 percent of union membership across active and practice-squad rosters. At least 35 players from each team responded to the poll conducted during team visits spanning the period from Aug. 26 to Nov. 20, with a high of 68 respondents from the New York Giants.

The Miami Dolphins defended their title as the league’s best workplace for a second straight year, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons jumped significantly from 25th to third overall, aided by factors including major facility upgrades, a new strength staff and first-year head coach Raheem Morris ranking as the second-most liked coach behind Dan Quinn.

The Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers received similra grades as they rounded out the top eight.

The Arizona Cardinals received the lowest grades for their workplace, followed by the second-worst New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“What initially seemed a shame campaign is really, ‘How do we improve working conditions for our guys?’” NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. “It doesn’t mean you have to build a new building, but we’re saying, ‘Be responsible.’ And I'm seeing they are.”

Players awarded their teams 41% more grades of at least A-minus than a year prior (up from 81 to 114), while D-pluses dropped 51% from 65 areas to 32. Only four areas on any teams received F-minuses.

Sanitary and safety conditions improved across teams that had previously reported issues including dirty shower water, rats and unstable floor boards in weight rooms.

The Atlanta Falcons did, however, report a ventilation in their locker room that led to “major complaints” surrounding odor.

This developing story will be updated.