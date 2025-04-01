NFL's tush push tabling reflects sentiment on record heading into vote

PHILADELPHIA PA - JANUARY 26: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on January 26, 2025. (Photo by John McDonnell/ for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Last week, as NFL teams were preparing to head to Palm Beach, Florida, for the league's annual spring owners meetings, an AFC executive shared his vantage on different rules proposals expected to head to a vote. One in particular had his attention — much like the rest of the NFL — and also his venom: The potential banning of the quarterback sneak known as the "tush push," a vote that was officially tabled Tuesday morning.

"There's nothing to support making it an issue worth a vote," the executive said. "If it's safety, things that might happen is not really going to [carry a vote]. We shouldn't change rules to get away from injuries that aren't actually happening. … This is a proposal because some people are pissed that the offense has an advantage over the defense and the [Philadelphia] Eagles just run it better — different offensive linemen, different coordinators, they just keep going. Now it's suddenly an injury concern, even though the data shows it isn't?"

“Imagine if that’s how the NFL worked,” he continued. “If some of these guys were running things around the [Johnny] Unitas years, we’d be voting on [banning] the forward pass.”

It was a hyperbolic jab at the Green Bay Packers and team president Mark Murphy, who many believe to be the root source of the Packers' proposal to effectively ban the tush push. But it’s also a moment that showcases the disdain for changing a rule without data to support it.

That debate continued in full view Monday, when AFC head coaches met with the media and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott — whose team runs a version of the tush push but also supports a ban — cast the proposal as being proactive. His argument was that a lack of injuries doesn't necessarily give an accurate picture in terms of the risks involved. The NFL's chief medical officer, Allen Sills, is also wrapped up in the back and forth, becoming a key figure advising the league office on what he believes is a legitimate concern if the play remains in the game.

Now, after Tuesday's tabling, the earliest vote won't happen until the NFL's May meetings/coach accelerator in Minneapolis. Heading into the voting session, it appeared as many as 10 were against a ban, three were for it and three were on the fence.

How it broke down …

Teams with a lean toward banning tush push (3)

Buffalo Bills: Head coach Sean McDermott framed a tush push ban as a "proactive" measure Monday, despite a lack of data showing the play results in a higher injury rate.

Dallas Cowboys: Team CEO and co-owner Stephen Jones has come out in favor of banning the play, citing consistency when it comes to "leverage" plays. He noted that on field goals and extra points, linebackers aren't allowed to create leverage against the offensive line by pushing the backs of their defensive linemen.

Green Bay Packers: The ban is Green Bay's proposal on the table and team president Mark Murphy has been a strong proponent of getting the play out of the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst seemed to want nothing to do with talking about it Monday, but Murphy has the steering wheel on this one.

Teams that appear to lean against banning tush push (10)

Baltimore Ravens: Head coach John Harbaugh said he believed the tush push qualified as a "football play" in what seemed to be a brushback of the criticism that it's closer to a rugby scrum. He added that he'd be open to changing his mind on the play if healthy and safety concerns overrode it.

Cleveland Browns: Head coach Kevin Stefanski came out against a rule change and also said the Browns expect to use their own version of the tush push moving forward.

Detroit Lions: General manager Brad Holmes has indicated publicly the Lions are against banning the tush push.

Houston Texans: Head coach DeMeco Ryans suggested a ban would "punish" teams for being successful at executing a play.

Indianapolis Colts: A former offensive coordinator for the Eagles when the tush push was developed, Colts head coach Shane Steichen has said publicly he's against banning the play.

New England Patriots: Head coach Mike Vrabel has said publicly he's against banning the play.

New York Jets: Head coach Aaron Glenn has indicated publicly he's against banning the play.

Philadelphia Eagles: It's their bread-and-butter play on fourth-and-short and head coach Nick Sirianni is arguably the historical mastermind of the play's existence. He has been strongly against banning the play and said so at every opportunity.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Head coach Todd Bowles has said publicly that it's up to defensive coaches to figure out how to stop the play and that he has nothing against it.

Tennessee Titans: Head coach Brian Callahan said publicly that it's a good play and doesn't agree that it needs to be legislated out of football.

Teams sitting on the fence when it comes to a tush push ban (3)

Los Angeles Rams: We've gotten some conflicting feelings inside the Rams on the ban. General manager Les Snead told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein that he doesn't believe the injury data supports a ban. But head coach Sean McVay has come out and said two definitive things. First, that he doesn't believe it looks like a "football play," which is a common theme among critics of the tush push. Second, McVay said he doesn't think the play should ever have been allowed into the league in the first place. It seems Snead doesn't support banning the play, while McVay doesn't support the play existing at all. The Rams go on the fence without a clear unified opinion.

Kansas City Chiefs: While agreeing the tush push could be banned if it's putting a player into jeopardy from a health and safety standpoint, head coach Andy Reid also said both sides of the argument have merits.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's keeping an open mind about the arguments for and against the play.