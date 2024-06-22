Nike reveals A'ja Wilson's new signature logo ahead of shoe release

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul against the Indiana Fever in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 99-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While A'ja Wilson is dominating the courts in the WNBA, her partnership with Nike is ramping up too, with Nike revealing the new signature logo for the Las Vegas Aces forward on Saturday.

Can't match that @_ajawilson22 shine 🪩 Hyped to reveal the A’ logo. — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 22, 2024

The logo, a stylized "A," will adorn pieces in Wilson's signature collection, which is set to drop in 2025. Wilson's signature shoe will be called the "A'One."

Nike has unveiled A’ja Wilson’s signature logo: pic.twitter.com/EUjaN6XwxR — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 22, 2024

Wilson announced her signature shoe deal with Nike in May, after much speculation over why the two-time MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year didn't have her own shoe yet. The 27-year-old forward answered the question definitively by posting a picture of her wearing a sweatshirt with the words "Of Course I Have a Shoe Dot Com" — a website that lead directly to Nike's press release.

Wilson is the fourth active WNBA player to sign a shoe deal with Nike, along with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark, who signed a $28 million deal with Nike in April.

With the deal, Wilson is also the first Black woman to get a signature shoe since Candace Parker did it with Adidas in 2010, and the first Black woman to sign a shoe deal with Nike since Sheryl Swoopes in 2002.

Wilson is having another dominant season, and is currently leading the league in points and rebounds with 27.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

The two-time WNBA champion is a huge draw for Aces fans, who have been selling out Las Vegas home games in a record manner all season. The Aces have struggled more than expected, going 8-6 so far this season, but recently bounced back with definitive wins over the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun this week.