No. 5 Washington survives major upset scare from Arizona State with 15-7 win

Michael Penix Jr. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., bottom, curls up in a ball as running back Dillon Johnson (7) looks on after Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons recovered his fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

The hangover effect was real for No. 5 Washington. Almost too real.

A week after posting a triumphant 36-33 victory over Oregon in one of the best games of the season, the Huskies returned home and were nearly delivered a stunning upset by Arizona State, a team that entered the night with a 1-5 record. Instead, the Huskies escaped with a 15-7 win to remain undefeated.

Washington has been defined by its explosive offense this season, but it was a clutch defensive play that allowed UW to avoid disaster and improve to 7-0.

ASU had a 7-6 lead and the ball deep in Washington territory with under 8:30 remaining in regulation. The Sun Devils had already missed two field goals on the evening, so coach Kenny Dillingham kept his offense on the field on fourth-and-3 from the Washington 12.

That’s when disaster struck for ASU as Trenton Bourguet’s pass was intercepted by Washington’s Mishael Powell and returned 89 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. It proved to be the game-winning play.

The high-powered Washington offense entered the game ranking in the top five nationally in yards per play (8.49), total offense (543.7 yards per game) and scoring offense (44.3). Against the Sun Devils, the Huskies just could not get anything going. It was a stark contrast from what they showed the previous weekend against the Ducks.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, had three first-half turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble. ASU couldn’t take advantage of the two interceptions, one of which came in the end zone. But his fumble on a botched exchange with a running back gave Arizona State the ball near midfield and led to the game’s first touchdown when Cameron Skattebo plunged in from a yard out to give the Sun Devils a 7-0 lead.

Washington would get on the board with a short field goal right before halftime, but ASU would hold a short advantage for much of the game. It was 7-3 at halftime and for the entirety of the third quarter as Arizona State’s offense sputtered multiple times in Washington territory.

After ASU drained more than seven minutes off the clock, Dario Longhetto had a 43-yard field goal try blocked for his second miss of the day. Early in the fourth, ASU turned it over on downs after advancing to the Washington 30.

And then that fateful pick-six came, which completely flipped the game. Following that turnover, ASU went three-and-out and gave the ball back to Washington. The Huskies tacked on a field goal, making it 15-7 with 3:16 to play.

That meant Arizona State still had a chance to tie the game. Bourguet would lead the offense out to midfield, but it led to yet another turnover on downs for the Sun Devils, their fourth of the game. It officially put an end to ASU's upset scare.