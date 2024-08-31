No. 8 Penn State crushes West Virginia, shrugs off weather delay in Morgantown with 34–12 win

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Penn State at West Virginia MORGANTOWN, WV - AUGUST 31: Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to pass during the second quarter of the college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the West Virginia Mountaineers on August 31, 2024, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State took a bit longer to get its first win of the 2024 season than anticipated, due to a weather delay. But the No. 8 Nittany Lions asserted themselves in the second quarter on their way to a xx–xx win over West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Allar benefited from a new offense that incorporated more downfield routes and trusted him to make those throws. Allen completed two throws of 50-plus yards in the second quarter, each of which led to Penn State touchdowns.

Drew Allar DEEEEEP to Omari Evans 🎯@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/G2ZJf2fqQq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 31, 2024

Nobody might be happier with new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki than the junior QB.

Rain and lightning hit the Morgantown area during halftime, forcing a 2 1/2-hour weather delay. Yet the stoppage didn't appear to affect the Nittany Lions' offense, which began the second half with a nine-play, 78-yard drive finished off by a Nicholas Singleton 40-yard touchdown run.

Allar finished with 216 yards and three touchdowns on 11-for-17 passing. Harrison Wallace III caught five receptions for 117 yards and two scores, and Singleton rushed for 114 yards on 13 carries, exploding for two runs of 40 yards.

Penn State defense still strong

Head coach James Franklin also added a new defensive coordinator to his staff, hiring Tom Allen after Manny Diaz left for Duke. Penn State already had an excellent defense, finishing No. 2 in the nation in yards allowed last season. Under Allen, the defense looked dominant, creating consistent pressure on West Virginia QB Garrett Greene, forcing him to rush throws while covering well downfield.

Additionally, Penn State kept Greene in the pocket and prevented him from scrambling. Last season, Greene ran for 772 yards. On Saturday, he was held to five yards.

Defense making plays 😤@PennStateFball comes up with the ball!! pic.twitter.com/5ojX3CV9oN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 31, 2024

The Mountaineers finally got into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Greene missed a wide-open Treylan Davis for a touchdown at the goal line in the fourth quarter, throwing the ball too low. But CJ Donaldson Jr. followed up with a one-yard TD run. However, Greene was swarmed and sacked on a 2-point conversion attempt.

Overall, the Nittany Lions held the Mountaineers to 246 yards of total offense and 85 yards rushing, while forcing three turnovers. Greene threw for 161 yards, completing 15-of-28 passes.

For West Virginia and head coach Neal Brown, losing the season opener after an encouraging 9–4 season and a tie for fourth place in the Big 12 is discouraging. Yet the Mountaineers also faced one of the best defenses in the country with a team that should contend for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Up next for Penn State is a Week 2 matchup with Bowling Green (1–0). West Virginia hosts UAlbany next Saturday.