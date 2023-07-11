Northwestern to keep all assistants, staff after firing head coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal

Iowa v Northwestern EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 26: A Northwestern Wildcats helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Northwestern will keep all of its assistant coaches and staff for the 2023 season despite firing coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday in the wake of a hazing scandal, the school told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Tuesday.

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg met with coaches and staff in a meeting on Tuesday to inform them they would be retained. Gragg did not name an interim coach in that meeting. Defensive coordinator David Braun, who joined the team this offseason after holding the same post at North Dakota State, is managing the program until an interim coach is officially named.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on Monday amid the hazing scandal within the Wildcats' program. Fitzgerald, who both played at Northwestern himself and has been its head coach since 2006, was initially suspended for two weeks without pay on Friday after an investigation into the allegations. A story from The Daily Northwestern detailing that alleged hazing, however, then led to his firing.

An anonymous former player described the alleged hazing acts as "vile and inhumane behavior," and claimed that Fitzgerald both knew it was happening and encouraged it. Among the alleged activities included stripping naked and performing acts like bear crawling, a quarterback-center exchange and more.

Northwestern president Michael Schill said that 11 current or former players acknowledged the hazing in the program was happening, and that it was "well-known by many." Three former players came forward on Monday with allegations of racism in the program , too.

Schill said Monday that the decision to fire Fitzgerald was his alone. Fitzgerald and Gragg informed the team about the news in an emotional and tense meeting.

Fitzgerald said in a statement on Monday night that he is now taking “necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.”

"Last Friday, Northwestern and I came to a mutual agreement regarding the appropriate resolution following the thorough investigation conducted by Ms. Hickey," Fitzgerald said, in part . "Therefore, I was surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification and subsequently terminated my employment."

Fitzgerald, 48, held a 110-101 record during his 17 seasons at Northwestern. He led the program to five bowl wins and a pair of Big Ten West division titles. The Wildcats went just 1-11 last season. They will open this season on Sept. 3 at Rutgers.