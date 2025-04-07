Nuggets coach Michael Malone raises doubt over Jamal Murray's availability for start playoffs: 'He's hurt'

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 7: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets reacts as he heads to the bench with less than 30 seconds to play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 118-106 win at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Jamal Murray's lingering hamstring injury is worse than initially feared.

And his availability for the start of the playoffs is uncertain. This is according to Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who expounded on Murray's health ahead of Sunday's game against Indiana Pacers.

The Nuggets ruled Murray out prior to tip for a fifth consecutive game with a hamstring injury that's been designated at different times as inflammation and tightness. Before each of those games, Murray was listed as questionable before being ruled out on game day.

Malone on Murray: 'He's hurt'

Malone spoke with reporters Sunday evening about Murray's health. He explained that Murray's absence against the Pacers wasn't simply precautionary.

"Jamal's hurt," Malone said, <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://x.com/BennettDurando/status/1909014558586347680">per the Denver Post's Bennett Durando</a>. "It's not careful. He's hurt. So there's a big difference. Careful is if a guy can play and you want to be smart. We're not in a situation to do that."

Malone was then asked about Murray's anticipated availability for the playoffs.

"Hopefully he's able to be back by then," Malone said. "This has been a weird one. It was day-to-day, day-to-day, and then next thing you know, it's not day-to-day."

That is not what Nuggets fans want to hear. Including Sunday's, the Nuggets have four games remaining before the start of the postseason.

Nuggets title hopes in peril if Murray's injured

Murray's health and availability is critical to Denver's hopes of competing for a second NBA championship in three seasons. Murray was healthy and starred during Denver's run to the 2023 title.

He played in all 20 postseason games and averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3. He hit multiple big shots during the postseason, including a buzzer-beater to beat the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokić was obviously the catalyst of that title run. But Murray's performance was essential in securing the championship.

Murray played through a calf strain during the 2024 postseason. He was not nearly as effective with averages of 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 31.5% from 3. Denver's title defense fizzled out in a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray's health wasn't strictly to blame for Denver's loss to a Timberwolves team that gave the Nuggets fits on defense and matched up exceptionally well. But it played a significant factor.

And if Murray's either unavailable or significantly hampered due to his hamstring this postseason, Denver's hopes of navigating through the Western Conference are slim.

The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Jokić. But as much as he tries, he can't do it all. And he's the only All-Star on a roster that's built with little margin for error.

Murray has played at times like an All-Star in the postseason. But a Nuggets team playing without Murray, Michael Porter Jr. or Aaron Gordon running on all cylinders will have a difficult time rising above the rest of a stacked Western Conference.