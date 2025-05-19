Nuggets next move, Shai vs. Ant-Man, Knicks vs. Pacers and Celtics uncertain future

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and David Dennis Jr. give their final thoughts on the Denver Nuggets season before turning their attention to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder series and who has the most to gain between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards.

Next, Vince and David assess the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers series and why it could go seven games.

Later, Vince and David discuss what the Boston Celtics should do next season with Jayson Tatum sidelined and the good and bad of the NBA Playoffs thus far.

(1:25) Nuggets outlook after Game 7 loss

(10:39) Who has the most to gain from Thunder vs. Wolves series?

(17:00) How important is Julius Randle in this series?

(19:39) Rest or rhythm?

(21:14)Have the Thunder grown up enough for this moment?

(27:43) Jalen Brunson has the opportunity to be immortalized as a Knick

(29:38) Knicks vs Pacers preview

(36:14) What do Celtics do next season with Tatum likely out the entire year?

(43:04) What do we make of the playoffs so far?

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts