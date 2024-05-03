Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly signing 1-year, $8.25 million deal to join Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The 31-year-old wide receiver is expected to a sign a 1-year, $8.25 million deal.
Beckham Jr. played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He did not play in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI when his Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
This story will be updated.
