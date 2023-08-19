Ohio State All-American wrestler Sammy Sasso shot near campus, recovering in hospital

Ohio State v Maryland COLLEGE PARK, MD - JANUARY 31: Sammy Sasso of the Ohio State Buckeyes wrestles against Hunter Baxter of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on January 31, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso was shot near campus Friday night and has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the school confirmed Saturday.

Per 10WNBS, the shooting was reported at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Columbus' North High Street in the University District. Sasso was reportedly found in an alley, and one eyewitness reported he said his car was stolen. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Buckeyes wrestling coach Tom Ryan released a statement thanking Sasso's caregivers and announcing that Ohio State's police department is assisting Columbus Police with the investigation, via the Columbus Dispatch:

"Ohio State student-athlete Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus," Ryan's statmement read.

"Sasso was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family. OSUPD is assisting Columbus Police with the ongoing investigation."

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a similar statement on social media:

Sammy Sasso was transported to @OSUWexMed where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC.



We’re with you Sammy. — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) August 19, 2023

Sasso, a 149-pound wrestler, is a four-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion. The Nazareth, Penn. native was the NCAA runner-up in his weight class in 2021 and 2023.