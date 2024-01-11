Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL draft

Ohio State v Rutgers PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up on the sidelines during a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr’s time at Ohio State is officially over.

Harrison announced Thursday that he’s entering the 2024 NFL draft. His announcement doesn’t come as a shock; he sat out Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

The Heisman finalist had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 TDs in 2023 and also added a touchdown on the ground. Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman voting and was the top non-QB in the balloting behind LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix.

Harrison is a near-lock to be a top-five pick and could be the best player overall in the 2024 NFL draft. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison broke out as a sophomore in 2022 with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 scores over 13 games.

At 6-3, 200 pounds with exceptional route-running ability, Harrison has the combination of size and speed that makes him project as a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

