Oilers' Connor McDavid set for early return from ankle injury, will play vs. Golden Knights on Wednesday

Edmonton Oilers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates around during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on October 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images) (Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid has been out since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 28. He was initially given a two-to-three week timeline to return, but only missed three games.

"I feel good," McDavid said. "I'm looking forward to going and getting back in there."

The injured occurred 37 seconds into his first shift against the Columbus Blue Jackets after being tripped up by defenseman Zach Werenski. McDavid fell awkwardly into the boards and did not return to the game.

McDavid said that he didn't have a great feeling about the injury that night in Columbus, but after working with the Oilers' athletic training staff he felt more confident he would be back sooner than the announced timeline.

"It can feel bad and swell up and stuff, but it can clear out pretty quick," McDavid said. "This is something that I've had a little bit before and maybe it's just a tweak of an old injury or something, but it feels good."

The Oilers lost that game to the Blue Jackets, but won two of the three games McDavid missed, including a win in Sunday's "Battle of Alberta" against the Calgary Flames.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!