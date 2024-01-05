Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman gets rare waiver for 7th season from NCAA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) directs a teammate while scrambling from the pocket during the TaxAct Texas Bowl between Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 27, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alan Bowman is going to run it back one last time.

The Oklahoma State quarterback was granted a rare waiver on Thursday so that he can play a seventh season next fall. He will turn 24 before next season kicks off.

"I just heard back that I was granted another year of eligibility, and we have unfinished business," Bowman said in a statement. "I love Stillwater and this program, so I'll be back in 2024 to make a championship run."

Bowman got his start at Texas Tech in 2018, which was the same year that he threw for 605 yards in a single game against Houston. He’s the only active quarterback to have thrown for 600 yards in a game.

Yet just three games into his second season with the Red Raiders, Bowman broke his collarbone and missed the rest of the year. That injury was what led to his extension.

Bowman then transferred to Michigan, and was the Wolverines’ backup during both the 2021 and 2022 season — though he never played in more than four games in a single season. So he used one of his redshirt years there, and received an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Alan met the criteria for an extension of his eligibility due to his season-ending injury in 2019 combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan," OSU's senior associate athletics director for compliance Ben Dyson said, via ESPN . "We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Tech training staff for providing us the documentation we needed to quickly process our waiver request."

Bowman threw for a career-high 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season with the Cowboys, who went 10-4 and beat Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl last month. He’s one of several key offensive players returning to Stillwater next season, along with running back Ollie Gordin II and receiver Brennan Presley.