Olympics set to return to Salt Lake City for 2034 Winter Games

Salt Lake City is poised to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2034, a highly anticipated return since 2002.

The news came at the conclusion of the International Olympic Committee's first day of meetings in Paris Wednesday. Karl Stoss, chair of the IOC's Future Host Commission praised Salt Lake City's proposal as he announced the destination as a preferred candidate, effectively confirming it will host.

France secured the preferred host title for 2030, while Sweden was invited into more detailed discussions for 2038 or 2042. Salt Lake City would have been considered for 2030 but felt more comfortable having extra time, Stoss told a reporter once the meeting opened up to questions. Now, the IOC will enter the "targeted dialogue" phase with its preferred hosts.

The French Alps and Salt Lake City aren't guaranteed the bid. The hosts still need to "do their homework," as Stoss emphasized throughout the news conference. To that effect, they will be required to secure multiple government contracts and safe guards before a final vote in July. But it doesn't sound like Utah's capital city expects any road blocks.

"We are so ready for this," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall told reporters Wednesday. "We are ready to lock it in."

Stoss heralded the strong support for Salt Lake City's plan, which was illustrated by the many prominent Utah figures who waited outside of the meeting. When the announcement was made in Paris, a crowd of Americans cried and cheered:

The reaction from the committee as the news was announced pic.twitter.com/A2LrGPKBm0 — Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) November 29, 2023

The announcement didn't come as a surprise to most. Salt Lake city was the only prospective host to produce a bid for 2034. It was a welcome one for the Future Host Commission, since the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Like City are still regarded as one of the Games' biggest successes.

Salt Lake 2002 was one very few profitable events in Olympic history, creating an endowment fund that still contributes to the maintenance of Olympic venues. 2034 is an opportunity to build on that legacy, Stoss said Wednesday.