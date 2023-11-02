One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 9 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers:

1:05 - Arizona Cardinals

3:26 - Carolina Panthers

5:44- Chicago Bears

6:55 - New York Giants

9:46 - New England Patriots

11:54 - Green Bay Packers

13:45 - Indianapolis Colts

16:00 - Las Vegas Raiders

20:35 - Denver Broncos

21:34 - L.A. Rams

23:00 - Washington Commanders

28:15 - Houston Texans

29:12 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30:35 - L.A. Chargers

32:37 - New Orleans Saints

35:15 - New York Jets

36:17 - Cincinnati Bengals

38:55 - Atlanta Falcons

40:27 - Minnesota Vikings

41:50 - Cleveland Browns

43:52 - San Francisco 49ers

45:46 - Buffalo Bills

47:49 - Seattle Seahawks

48:29 - Dallas Cowboys

50:50 - Jacksonville Jaguars

52:35 - Baltimore Ravens

53:57 - Detroit Lions

57:19 - Miami Dolphins

58:12 - Kansas City Chiefs

1:05:14 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:02:20 - TNF Preview: Steelers vs. Titans

