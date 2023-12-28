One stat you need to know for every team in Week 17 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns:
1:52 - Carolina Panthers
2:54 - Arizona Cardinals
5:18 - Washington Commanders
9:39 - New England Patriots
11:04 - New York Giants
12:19 - Los Angeles Chargers
14:15 - Tennessee Titans
15:05 - Chicago Bears
16:55 - Atlanta Falcons
18:42 - New Orleans Saints
20:18 - Green Bay Packers
22:29 - Las Vegas Raiders
24:58 - Denver Broncos
27:41 - Minnesota Vikings
29:57 - Houston Texans
32:34 - Pittsburgh Steelers
34:37 - Cincinatti Bengals
38:47 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39:24 - Indianapolis Colts
41:46 - Seattle Seahawks
43:11 - Jacksonville Jaguars
46:56 - Los Angeles Chargers
49:13 - Buffalo Bills
51:49 - Kansas City Chiefs
53:13 - Dallas Cowboys
54:33 - Detroit Lions
59:57 - Miami Dolphins
1:00:37 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:01:33 - San Francisco 49ers
1:06:10 - Baltimore Ravens
1:08:25 - TNF Preview: Browns vs. Jets
