One stat you need to know for every team in Week 13 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys:
1:50 - Stat Nerd Thursday
2:20 - Carolina Panthers
5:29 - Arizona Cardinals
7:09 - New England Patriots
9:51 - Chicago Bears
11:14 - Washington Commanders
14:41 - New York Giants
17:49 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18:41 - New York Jets
24:40 - L.A. Chargers
26:35 - Tennesse Titans
27:59 - Las Vegas Raiders
29:19 - New Orleans Saints
31:14 - Green Bay Packers
34:38 - L.A. Rams
37:45 - Cincinnati Bengals
39:17 - Buffalo Bills
40:15 - Houston Texans
42:37 - Denver Broncos
44:38 - Atlanta Falcons
46:15 - Minnesota Vikings
48:13 - Indianapolis Colts
49:12 - Pittsburgh Steelers
53:34 - Cleveland Browns
53:22 - Miami Dolphins
54:09 - Detroit Lions
55:52 - Jacksonville Jaguars
57:53 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:001:31 - San Francisco 49ers
1:02:18 - Baltimore Ravens
1:03:27 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:06:20 - TNF Preview: Seahawks vs. Cowboys
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts