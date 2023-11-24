Only the 2023 New York Jets could throw a pick 6 on a Hail Mary

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

You won't often see a Hail Mary at the end of a half returned for a touchdown.

Then again, you won't find many offenses more inept than this year's New York Jets.

The Jets pulled off the impossible at the end of the first half on Sunday. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed picked off Tua Tagovailoa with two seconds left near midfield. That gave the Jets, who had just 47 yards at that point, a shot to throw it into the end zone.

A Hail Mary is a pretty safe play. The ball is going to the end zone, and it's not like the other team will pick it off and run it all the way back, right?

Oh, Jets.

THE DOLPHINS JUST RETURNED A HAIL MARY FOR A 99-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #MIAvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs pic.twitter.com/AZhCtVgRNd — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland picked it off at the 1-yard line and instead of taking a knee he started returning it. Might as well. Then it became clear that he had a shot at a long return, considering all the Jets skill-position players were behind him. He had to beat some offensive linemen and quarterback Tim Boyle to get a crazy score.

Thanks to some hustling blockers and a determined Holland, he weaved his way through the remaining Jets players, made Boyle miss and got in the end zone before Jets receiver Garrett Wilson could reach him. The Dolphins had a 17-6 lead and the Jets fans who weren't stunned into silence booed loudly.

We've seen Hail Marys go for touchdowns before. But it's the offense that's scoring, not the defense.

This has been a miserable season for the Jets offense. If you didn't think it could get any worse, it did right before halftime on Friday.