P Mitch Keller reportedly agrees to five-year, $77 million extension with Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, right, celebrates pitching a complete game shutout with catcher Austin Hedges at the end of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Pirates won 2-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Mitch Keller reportedly just got paid, and it's not even Friday night.

On Thursday, the right-handed pitcher and Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a five-year, $77 million extension to keep Keller with the team through his prime, according to ESPN.

The 27 year old is coming off his first All-Star nod after pitching in a career-high 194 1/3 innings and striking out 210. Keller finished last season with 13-9 record and a 4.21 ERA.

The Pirates are in the process of solidifying their young roster after signing Keller, Ke'Bryan Hayes (third baseman) and Bryan Reynolds (outfield) to deals that last through 2030 in recent years.

The team also has visions of pairing Keller, a 2014 second-round pick, with the top pick in the 2023 draft, Paul Skenes. After finishing 76-86 — fourth in the NL Central — Pittsburgh immediately got to work bolstering its bullpen.

This offseason, the Pirates signed Aroldis Chapman and southpaw starter Martin Perez. Andrew McCutchen, a franchise favorite, was brought back, as well as first baseman Rowdy Tellez and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Pittsburgh hasn't finished better than fourth in the division since 2016 and hasn't won a playoff series in more than a decade, when the Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card in 2013.