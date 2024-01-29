Pacers optimistic G Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup Tuesday vs. Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

The Indiana Pacers reportedly received tremendous news on Monday morning. Guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to finally return to lineup on Tuesday when the Pacers play the Boston Celtics, ESPN reported.

He has not played in 10 of the last 11 games thanks to hamstring injury he suffered on Jan. 8. It will be the first real time that Indiana will have a chance to see its new tandem of Haliburton and Pascal Siakam on the floor since he was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in early January.

Haliburton actually re-aggravated the Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring during the forward's debut for the Pacers on Jan. 19 versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before the injury, Haliburton was setting the NBA ablaze with his league-leading 12.6 assist per game and averaging 23.6 points. He was recently name a an Eastern Conference All-Star starter.

The Pacers currently own the sixth-best record in the East at 27-20. Indiana lost back-to-back games immediately after Haliburton re-injured his hamstring, but have since recorded to reel off three-consecutive victories.