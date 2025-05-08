Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reportedly received warning from NBA for Game 2 celebration, but no fine

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reacts to a teammate's 3-point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tyrese Haliburton said he would "take that fine gladly" if any penalties were coming for his celebratory dance after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the Indiana Pacers' Game 2 playoff win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

However, he reportedly only received a warning from the NBA for emulating Sam Cassell and "Major League II" character Pedro Cerrano with his "big balls" celebration, the Associated Press reports. The league has made no official announcement on the matter.

Haliburton said after Wednesday's game that he'd been waiting for an opportunity to do the dance. There may have never been a better one than after a game-winning shot in a playoff game on the road.

The shot came after Hailburton grabbed the rebound off his missed free throw and dribbled the ball back to the top of the 3-point arc. With Cleveland's Ty Jerome defending him, Haliburton then freed himself up on a crossover dribble, jab step and stepback move for a clean shot that went in with 1.1 seconds remaining.

"I've been waiting for that. I've been waiting for that, man," Haliburton said, <a data-i13n="cpos:8;pos:1" href="https://apnews.com/article/pacers-tyrese-haliburton-nba-0f06b516327cf0924c1d8d938e02e4ce">via the AP</a>. "It was just right in the moment. It was right in the moment. Yeah, man, I've been waiting for that. I'll take that fine, gladly."

The Pacers star had plenty of reason to believe that he would draw a fine for what the NBA has previously called an "obscene gesture" and penalized players for doing it, including LeBron James, Fred Van Vleet, Julius Randle, Jameer Nelson and Eddie House. Fines ranged from $15,000 to $25,000.

Whether it was because Haliburton's celebration occurred in a playoff game or for presumably committing a first-time offense, he won't be joining that list. But there could always be a next time.

Game 3 between the Pacers and Cavaliers is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Indianapolis. Indiana holds a 2-0 series lead.