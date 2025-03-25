A partial solar eclipse will stun in the sky this weekend. Here's how and where you'll be able to see it.

Skygazers will be treated to yet another celestial event, just weeks after a total lunar eclipse created a dazzling blood moon in the night sky. A partial solar eclipse will create a unique-looking sunrise on Saturday, March 29, but it will only be visible in the Northeastern U.S., eastern Canada, western Africa and Europe.

Every year, there are two to five solar eclipses that can occur of any type — partial, annular, total or hybrid — but an important factor is where it can be visible from Earth.

Specifically in the U.S., the partial solar eclipse will be seen to some degree from Washington, D.C., and 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

Lucky viewers only in northeastern Maine, and southwestern New Brunswick and eastern Quebec, in Canada, will also be able to see a "double sunrise." This happens when the silhouette of the moon makes the rising sun look like two "horns" coming out of the horizon.

Here’s what will happen and how to safely view it.

What happens during a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. As a result, the sun will cast a shadow of the moon onto Earth, which will blanket parts of the northern hemisphere.

The reason why it's not a total solar eclipse like the one in April 2024 is because the Sun, moon and Earth won't be perfectly lined up. For Saturday's partial solar eclipse, the moon will only partially cover the sun, which will give it a crescent shape, according to NASA.

When can you see it and from where?

The partial solar eclipse in the Northeastern U.S. will start early Saturday morning, around 4:50 a.m. ET and end just before 8:43 a.m. ET.

Here are the major U.S. cities you'll best be able to see the partial eclipse in, along with times and visibility percentages when the partial eclipse can be seen with special viewing glasses. NASA added an asterisk next to the sunrise time, indicating that the partial eclipse will have started by the time it can be seen.

Baltimore, Md. (3% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 6:55 a.m.*, ends at 7:02 a.m.

Boston, Mass. (43% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 6:31 a.m.*, ends at 7:07 a.m.

Buffalo, N.Y. (2% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 7:02 a.m.*, ends at 7:09 a.m.

New York, N.Y. (22% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 6:44 a.m.*; ends at 7:04 a.m.

Philadelphia, Pa. (12% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 6:49 a.m.*, ends at 7:03 a.m.

Portland, Maine (64% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 6:27 a.m.*, ends at 7:10 a.m.

Washington, D.C. (1% coverage): partial solar eclipse can be seen at 6:56 a.m.*, ends at 7:01 a.m.

How to safely view it

NASA advises skygazers that when watching a partial solar eclipse, "you must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun."

The space agency also advises viewers not to look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope or binoculars while wearing eclipse glasses or using a solar viewer because it can expose the person to a potentially serious eye injury. NASA says that a special purpose solar filter must be attached to the front of such optical devices in order to observe the partial eclipse safely.

If you don’t have a pair of eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer handy, NASA says you can view it through an indirect viewing method, like creating a pinhole projector.

