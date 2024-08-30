Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift has started drawing up plays for the Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is apparently all-in with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Less than a year after the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised her interest in football in an interview with NBC Sports' Chris Simms. Apparently, her commitment has reached the point she has begun drawing plays for her boyfriend's team.

Mahomes' full answer:

"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football. I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see these little girls, these daughters, and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is.

"I think that's been special to me because she's, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be [genuine]. And she's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. She started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in."

Was Mahomes joking with that last line? We'll have to wait and see.

The Chiefs enter this season riding the high of back-to-back Super Bowl wins while backed with one of the biggest stars in the world. Not long after Kelce made his interest in Swift known, she became a fixture at Chiefs games all the way up to Super Bowl LVIII.

That figures to continue into this season as the Chiefs go for a three-peat, with Mahomes at the height of his powers and Kelce likely playing out the final seasons of his career at age 34. Kelce also has some extracurricular interests, including a nine-figure podcast deal and a conspicuously named racehorse.