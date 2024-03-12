Patrick Mahomes will restructure contract to create $21.6M in cap space for Chiefs, per report

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking one for the team.

The two-time MVP has agreed to restructure his contract in order to clear an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after the Chiefs restructured Mahomes' contract in 2023, setting him up to make $208.1 million between 2023 and '26. It was the largest deal over a four-season span in NFL history.

Now, the Chiefs will have more money to play with in free agency as they look to build another Super Bowl team and accomplish an unprecedented three-peat.

This story will be updated.

