Paul Pierce walks 20 miles to FS1 studios after Celtics prediction goes horribly wrong

Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce learned a valuable lesson Wednesday: If you make an outlandish prediction on live television, you better be ready to follow through. Pierce paid for that decision Thursday, as he walked 20 miles to the FS1 studio after his Celtics prediction backfired in horrific fashion.

Pierce got himself into trouble during an appearance on FS1 on Wednesday. While discussing the Celtics' playoff series vs. the New York Knicks, Pierce made a bold proclamation.

"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I'm walking here tomorrow. I'm walking here. I'm walking here 15 miles. I'm walking here. In my robe. No shoes on. Barefeet. If the Celtics lose [Wednesday]."

Well, the Celtics lost Wednesday and Pierce suddenly found himself in a tough spot. Should he risk scorn and ridicule from the rest of the FS1 crew and a horde of people on social media? Or should he actually wake up at 3 a.m. and walk to the FS1 studio?

On Wednesday evening, Pierce seemed to indicate he was willing to make the trek.

Pierce's screenshot showed the walk from his house to the FS1 studio was actually 20 miles. During Wednesday's television appearance, he mistakenly said it was a 15-mile walk.

To Pierce's credit, he actually followed through. Pierce started documenting the experience on his Instagram story. While he didn't get up at 3 a.m., Pierce captured video of himself leaving his house at roughly 5 a.m. PT. He told fans he would check in with them later, and, yes, he was wearing a robe.

Pierce then followed up with fans multiple times as he walked to the studio.

Paul Pierce actually walking to work at FS1 after saying he’d do it if Celtics lost Game 2 lmao pic.twitter.com/3I6NxEm9Un — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) May 8, 2025

Do we know with certainty Pierce is walking the entire 20 miles? Is it possible he's hopping in a car and just filming videos occasionally to make it seem like he's actually making the entire journey? Is he really doing this barefoot?

We don't actually know, though we hope he's wearing shoes.

Even if Pierce is bending the rules, he deserves credit for making the effort. And while he probably regrets his decision, it at least makes for entertaining content.

With their loss Wednesday, the Celtics fell behind 0-2 in the series with the Knicks. While Celtics players likely woke up frustrated Thursday, at least they know there's someone out there having a much worse morning as a result of the loss.