People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 11

While there were plenty of instant classics in Week 10 on the field, it still caused plenty of fantasy panic amongst the masses off it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' and here to provide clarity, advice and zen for all your submissions:

4:17 - Coping Corner

5:05 - Coping Corner candidate: Dallas Cowboys WR Tony Pollard

18:15 - Revisiting Dameon Pierce in the Coping Corner

20:37 - People's Panic Meter submissions

20:45 - Jaguars offense

34:32 - New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

36:58 - Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

44:32 - Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

47:47 - New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

48:55 - Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown

49:59 - New York Jets RB Breece Hall

51:23 - Houston Texans WR Nico Collins

54:04 - Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

55:20 Top 5 Waiver Wire adds this week

