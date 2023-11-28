People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire adds for Week 13

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13:

0:41 - Stop tweeting/DMing at players

3:03 - Reacting to Frank Reich getting fired by Carolina

13:38 - 'Coping Corner' caveat

18:14 - Coping Corner candidate: Lamar Jackson

20:05 - Coping Corner candidate: Seattle Seahawks offense

25:24 - People's Panic Meter submissions

25:44 - Lamar Jackson

35:55 - Gus Edwards

38:21 - Austin Ekeler

43:28 - Cooper Kupp

47:38 - Arizona Cardinals offense

51:14 - Detroit Lions offense

54:52 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds this week

