Pete Carroll's legacy is more than 1 play call, but will that call keep him from Hall of Fame?

FILE - Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll holds the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII, in East Rutherford, N.J., Feb. 2, 2014. Pete Carroll is out after 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, responsible for two NFC championships and the only Super Bowl title in franchise history during his long tenure. The 72-year old coach is moving into an advisory role with the organization, according to a statement from owner Jody Allen on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

With one different play call, Pete Carroll might walk into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You know what play call it was.

Carroll's time with the Seattle Seahawks ended after a great 14-year run, when the team announced it had "amicably agreed" that Carroll wouldn't be the team's head coach anymore but would stay in an advisory role. That shocking news started an examination of Carroll's legacy. And not giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the goal line.

It's maybe the most infamous play call in NFL history. In Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks were down to the 1-yard line in the final minute, looking to take the lead. Instead of giving it to Lynch, Seattle called a pass. It was picked off on a great play by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Nine years later we're still talking about the call and debating it. That debate will go on forever. It changed NFL history.

But that play shouldn't define Carroll's great career.

Pete Carroll became a legend in Seattle

Carroll steps away as Seattle's head coach with a good case for the Hall of Fame, even without that Super Bowl XLIX win. If we counted his time in college, his case would be even stronger.

Carroll came to Seattle after a great, memorable stretch as USC's head coach. He assembled some of the most talented rosters in college football history. He won two national championships at USC and fell just short of another in a loss to Vince Young and Texas in perhaps the greatest game in college football history. Of course Carroll's time at USC is also known for controversy. One of those national championships, and Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy, were vacated due to Bush accepting gifts from an agent. He went 97-19 at USC, though the official record was 83-19 after the vacated wins. Carroll left for the NFL before the sanctions came down.

Seattle will be forever grateful. Carroll won 147 games with the Seahawks, including 10 playoff wins. Though everyone is quick to bring up the Super Bowl the Seahawks lost, they won Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos came in with Peyton Manning and the highest scoring offense in NFL history and Carroll's "Legion of Boom" defense almost shut them out. The 43-8 win is one of the most dominant performances in NFL history.

Carroll maintained the Seahawks as a winning organization for most of his time in Seattle, even if they never got back to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks lost double-digit games just once in Carroll's 14 years, going 7-10 in 2021. This past season the Seahawks missed the playoffs but barely, posting a 9-8 record. In two separate seasons the Seahawks missed the playoffs despite winning nine games. The Seahawks traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson and then immediately made the playoffs with Geno Smith. Carroll had some excellent seasons with the Seahawks, made the playoffs 10 of 14 seasons, and avoided a prolonged stretch of losing.

But is that enough for the Hall of Fame?

Carroll has a case for the Hall of Fame

If Carroll makes the Hall of Fame, Mike Shanahan might lose his mind.

Shanahan and Carroll, who also coached one season with the New York Jets and three with the New England Patriots before going to USC, each have 170 regular-season wins. Carroll has a better winning percentage (.586 to .552) but Shanahan has one key edge: a second Super Bowl ring.

Mike Holmgren might be mad too. There are 19 coaches with a Super Bowl ring and a winning percentage better than Carroll. Eight are in the Hall of Fame, seven are still active, three had fewer than 115 wins, and then there's Holmgren. Holmgren had 161 regular-season wins and a Super Bowl ring, a better winning percentage than Carroll (.592 to .586) but couldn't win a second Super Bowl.

There's also Tom Coughlin. Coughlin had 170 regular-season wins, same as Carroll, and a second Super Bowl ring. He isn't in the Hall of Fame and was passed over as a coach/contributor finalist for this year's class.

Shanahan, Holmgren and Coughlin are examples of how Carroll could fall short. Though Carroll does have a case to make it in, just like those other three. His sustained run with Seattle was impressive. A second Super Bowl might have sealed it. With just one, he'll be right on the fence. Most coaches who have a Super Bowl ring, at least 150 wins and a winning percentage comparable to Carroll are in the Hall (or not eligible yet), but not all of them have made it.

Carroll was quirky and unconventional but he also won. He lifted a franchise that had never won a Super Bowl to new and historic heights. He'll be remembered forever in Seattle. It'll be debated if it all was good enough to get him a spot in Canton.